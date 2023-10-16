Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KVYO. William Blair initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Klaviyo stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

