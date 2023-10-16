Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. William Blair started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.53 on Monday. Klaviyo has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

