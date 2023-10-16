Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,012,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,359,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.79.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

