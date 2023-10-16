Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $93.28. 2,217,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

