Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $280.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

