Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 951,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

