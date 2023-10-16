Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $291.34 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.