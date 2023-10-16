Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.31. 1,845,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,298. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.