Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.16. 752,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

