Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

LLY traded up $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $617.08. 1,580,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $585.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

