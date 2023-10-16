Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $210.39. 1,105,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,271. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

