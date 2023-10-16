Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

TSLA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.54. 59,979,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,393,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

