Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. 4,511,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,168,998. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

