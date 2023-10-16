Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 505 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

