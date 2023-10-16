Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.00. 2,996,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.40 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

