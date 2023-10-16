Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TJX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 2,013,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

