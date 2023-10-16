Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

