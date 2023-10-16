Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knowles by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 509,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 158,046 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,040. Knowles has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

