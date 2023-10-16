Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 4.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 603,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,594,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

