Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Komatsu Stock Down 0.3 %

KMTUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 337,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

