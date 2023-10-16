Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
