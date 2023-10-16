Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

