Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,130 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $72.00 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

