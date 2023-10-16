Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,717 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 956,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 33,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period.

NYSE RNP opened at $16.52 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

