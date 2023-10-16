Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shell by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

