Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

BlackRock stock opened at $627.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $547.59 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

