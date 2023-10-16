Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after buying an additional 905,732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after buying an additional 547,779 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

