Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

