Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $842,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

