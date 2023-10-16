Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $898,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.