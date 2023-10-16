Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

