Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $68.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $256.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.