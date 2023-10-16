Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $148.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.