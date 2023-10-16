Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,783 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,086,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

