Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $164.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.