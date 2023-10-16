Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.