Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth $8,626,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $252.05 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $240.08 and a 1-year high of $282.37. The company has a market capitalization of $957.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

