Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 39,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.