Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $230,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.98 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm's revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

