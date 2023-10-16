Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.0 %

Sunrun stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.