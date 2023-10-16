Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

