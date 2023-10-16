K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,922.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS KPLUF remained flat at $17.64 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
