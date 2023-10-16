Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,089.0 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $8.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

