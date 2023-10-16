Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.3 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $17.84 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kyowa Kirin
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.