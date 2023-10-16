LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.8 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

LNXSF stock remained flat at $23.27 on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

