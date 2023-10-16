Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
