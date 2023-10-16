Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.