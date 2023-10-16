Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

