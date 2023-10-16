Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.77.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $369.74 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $211.24 and a 52 week high of $393.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.57. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

