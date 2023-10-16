Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

LEFUF stock remained flat at $13.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.