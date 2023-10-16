Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $7.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

